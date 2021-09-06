Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Has Been Released From The Hospital

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

When prayers go up blessings come down and we are half way there as the family of Reverend Jesse Jackson has shared the blessed news that the matriarch of the Jackson family, Reverend Jesse Jackson’s wife Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson has been released from the hospital  after she and Reverend Jackson were admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by the family of Reverend Jesse Jackson:

“Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,”  “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the Covid-19 virus.” “Our father remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy,”  “We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus to do so immediately.”

The 79 year old Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife 77 year old Jacqueline that have been married for almost 60 years were admitted to the hospital last month after they suffered from Covid symptoms Reverend Jesse Jackson, had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while his wife Jacqueline had not.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Praise God for this great news as we continue to prayer for Reverend Jesse Jackson.

See the post below

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Has Been Released From The Hospital  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close