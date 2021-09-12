Celebrity News
Surprise! Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Been Secretly Married Since Last Year!

"Orange is the new Black" actress Uzo Aduba reveals she's been secretly married since last year!

2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba who revealed that she’s been secretly married since 2020! According to PEOPLE, the 40-year-old actress tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year at a secret ceremony held in New York and now the couple is “celebrating their one-year anniversary this year.”

Aduba revealed her marriage for the first time in an IG post on Sunday (September 12), quoting a line from the film, When Harry Met Sally, as the post’s caption. “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” she wrote.

Since Aduba is generally a pretty private person, fans weren’t surprised to find out that the star had been married for quite some time and is only now just revealing it to the world. Regardless of the late wedding announcement, Aduba’s comment section was flooded with love and well wishes for the happy couple from many of her friends, fans, and followers.

The wedding news comes after the three-time Emmy award winner gushed about her own sister getting married back in 2017. “It was unbelievable,” the star said on Live with Kelly & Ryan at the time. “It was such a great experience. She got married in Majorca, Spain. This is the third wedding in our family, but Cheech, you know, we’re the closest in age and just, you know, have that little like, roommates forever [bond].”

Well, now the sisters can share in wedded bliss together! Congratulations to the happy couple!

