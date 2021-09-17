Celebrity News
Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer

It’s been a rough period for reality TV star Nene Leakes ever since her husband, the beloved Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this month.

After taking some time out of the public eye to be with family and emotionally heal in private, the fan-favorite of Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise decided to give the world an update on how things have changed since losing the love of her life.

Returning to her signature blonde hairstyle, Nene jumped on Instagram Live to let all 3.9 million of her followers know where she’s at in the healing process. “Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I’d go back blonde,” she said with all smiles, cheerfully adding, “Hi guys, it’s Nene and I’m back blonde.”

Although she clearly looked to be in an optimistic mood, the self-proclaimed ‘serial entrepreneur’ did admit to having “good days and bad days” but that she’s “pushing through” nonetheless.

Here’s what Nene Leakes said in better detail on living a new life without Gregg:

“I have good days and bad days. They say it’s normal, so. Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so, that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women, and that was good, to be around other people.”

Listen to Nene Leakes describe her “new normal” since the death of Gregg Leakes, and continue to keep her and the whole family in your prayers:

