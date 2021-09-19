Stacey Abrams Awarded By The CBCF For Transformative Civic Engagement Work

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout her entire career, political powerhouse Stacey Abrams has used civic engagement as an avenue to evoke transformative change and she recently received a major honor for her accomplishments. According to Rolling Out, Abrams was bestowed with an award from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

The CBCF’s Phoenix Awards were given to individuals who have spearheaded efforts centered on advancing racial equity across different spaces. Abrams, a two-time honoree, received the CBCF Body Award for the impactful work she’s led through her national voting rights organization Fair Fight, playing a pivotal role in getting out the vote in Georgia and other key states during the Presidential election and her continued advocacy work around cultivating equitable spaces in the realm of politics.

Abrams delivered a poignant virtual acceptance speech during the awards ceremony on Friday. “Receiving the Phoenix award is a signal that the work we’re doing on voting rights and the 2020 census has made a difference, but that difference would not have been made without the support of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus,” she said. “It is always my honor to stand in solidarity with the CBC, to work together, to fight together, and to defend our democracy together. Because ultimately our work is one in the same; ensuring that every American understands and fully enjoys the perquisites of citizenship.”

This year’s award recipients also included Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Joan Coker and Cedric Richmond who serves as Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Tonya Veasey—President and CEO of the CBCF—says Abrams and the other awardees “embody the principles of public service, equity, and leadership for our underserved communities and the nation as a whole.”

Abrams’ honor comes months after she was appointed to serve as co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund.

