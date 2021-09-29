God Is Telling Denzel Washington To ‘Feed His Sheep’ [VIDEO]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Seasoned Saints can attest to this, that when you get in your prayer closet to do your daily prayers is when you receive the clearest spiritual guidance. That uninterrupted time with just you and God can be the greatest cleansing/heart filing time. If you ever want to know what your purpose in life is or strengthen your connection with God, were he speaks and you can actually hear? Than daily prayer in your prayer closet is the answer. However whatever goes on in your prayer closet is between you and God, but recently seasoned actor, the legendary Denzel Washington shared a conversation in an interview that God had with him during prayer.

“At 66, getting ready to be 67, having just buried my mother, I made a promise to her and to God, not just to do good the right way, but to honor my mother and my father by the way I live my life, the rest of my days on this Earth. I’m here to serve, to help, to provide.”…“In every prayer, all I hear is: ‘Feed my sheep.’ That’s what God wants me to do.” –Denzel Washington

For those who think that Denzel Washington’s message from God was to feed people with food or by giving God’s children money and are reading to find out where you can get in line for the fulfillment of the word, Denzel Washington’s interpretation is that he is to feed God’s sheep with strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance and patience…Amen.

In other Denzel Washington news, the multifaceted actor gave a phenomenal performance in his newest film The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and directed by Joel Coen. That’s right Denzel Washington is slaying The Shakespeare thing, in The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters December 25.

Streaming on Apple TV+ January 14.

Take a look at the trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth shared by Denzel Washington below.

