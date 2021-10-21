Donald Trump Claims He’s Starting A ‘TRUTH’ Social Media Platform ‘To Stand Up To The Tyranny Of Big Tech’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

So, we all know that ex-President Donald Trump has been super salty ever since he was banned from Twitter and other social media platforms over his spreading of “stop the steal” voter fraud propaganda, which eventually led to the caucasity-coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

After the ban, Trump tried starting a blog, but he ended it after less than a month because like nine people total read it. (Seriously, the guy literally thinks in sentence fragments. Who the hell wants to read entire think pieces from someone who actually thinks in pieces?)

So now, Orange Juisolini is working on a new way to spread lies and call it truth—he says he’s starting his own social media platform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to BBC News, Trump’s new digital gathering place for people who burn their spare crosses for heat when their gas gets cut off is called TRUTH Social, which, of course, is like Kanye West running a website called BestHaircuts.com.

In a statement released by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Trump is quoted as saying his new platform will “stand up to the tyranny of big tech,” which he has accused of silencing conservative voices.

To put that another way: The sitting president who tried to stay in power by using his position to spread propaganda about the 2020 election being stolen from him is accusing the tech industry of “tyranny,” all because he doesn’t get to use Twitter to aid in his attempt to be an actual tyrant anymore.

But the delusion doesn’t stop there.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter! “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump’s statement continued. “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!” I was going to be petty and point out that if Trump was considered America’s favorite president, he would have been reelected, but he’s obviously talking to his fanbase of people who only bathe on the solstice and are waiting to see Kid Rock and Ted Nugent in a Verzus. Trump’s company said the new platform is expected to launch within the first three months of 2022, but BBC noted that currently, “there’s no indication that the new company has a working platform yet. The new site is just a registration page.” Hopefully, the launch of TRUTH Social is just another LIE created by the orange menace who basically turned lying into an Olympic sport during his failed presidency. Just go away, Trump—nobody even likes you.

SEE ALSO:

David Duke Is Big Mad Because Donald Trump And Tucker Carlson Keep Jacking His White Supremacist Style

Biden Administration Ends Trump Policy Banning Health Care Clinics From Referring Women To Abortion Providers

Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA 9 photos Launch gallery Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA 1. Ali Alexander Source:The Alex Jones Show 1 of 9 2. Jack Brewer Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Daniel Cameron Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Larry Elder Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Vernon Jones Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Burgess Owens Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Katrina Pierson Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Tim Scott Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA [caption id="attachment_4232358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty[/caption] Believe it not, Donald Trump gained a portion of his votes from Black people during the 2020 election. But what was it about his fear-mongering, disrespectful banter and obnoxious behavior that enticed these Blacks for Trump to cast their vote in his favor? A National Exit Poll conducted by the New York Times found that 18% of the Black men who did vote for Trump said that they appreciated his toughness and his ability to appear strong under pressure. Rappers like Kanye West and 50 Cent supported and coddled the former president for his semblance of power and bravado. Remember back in 2018, when Kanye took to Twitter and said that both he and Trump shared "dragon energy," even going so far as to call the turbulent former leader his "brother"? Take a look at any Trump rally over the last four years and especially in the past few weeks and you'll find a few Black folks peppered throughout the audience's sea of mostly white followers. 45's melanated believers come from all different kinds of backgrounds from politicians to conservative news reporters to average everyday joes like Maurice Woodside, who is also known as “Michael the Black Man," according to the Washington Post. https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1446963827950735366?s=20 Since 2016, the hardcore Trump supporter has been seen posted behind the former reality TV star's shoulder at a number of rallies holding a bold sign that reads, "BLACKS FOR TRUMP." At times Michael can be seen wearing a shirt proclaiming the conviction that “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist." His Trump gear often includes a nod to his wild conspiracy website called Gods2.com. He has reportedly called former president Obama “The Beast” and he's even referred to Hillary Clinton as a Ku Klux Klan member. Michael began to grow popular amongst Trump and his cronies for his unwavering support, but after reporters did a little bit of digging into his past, the Florida native's record revealed that he had previously stabbed a man from Louisiana named Leonard Dupree in the eye with a sharpened stick while he was serving in a Black supremacist religious group. Who knew that was a thing, right? Michael spoke about the incident during an interview with href="https://audioboom.com/posts/6232241-maurice-symonette-proprietor-of-blacksfortrump2020-com-explains-some-controversial-comments-on"> Chicago’s WLS-AM in 2017. [caption id="attachment_4232666" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump makes a move on Candace Owens during the Young Black Leadership Summit in the White House on Oct. 4, 2019. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] “I belonged to Yahweh Ben Yahweh, and he was not violent; he was a black man that was destroyed by the Clintons because we were black and prominent and doing things positive, as they have attacked all-black organizations,” he explained. He then when on to add that he was proud of Trump for conquering "the Kingdom of Babylon", with his election win that year, adding that he had "delivered everybody out of the sure hands of death.” [caption id="attachment_4232667" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trump is followed by Ben Carson in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 7, 2019. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption] Michael isn't the only Black person who has shown an odd amount of support from Trump over the years. We already know about the likes of Ben Carson, Candace Owens and Paris Dennard, to name but a few Blacks who have long been riding for Trump. But they're far from the only Blacks for Trump, as shown by the growing, sunken list below. Let us know: Who did we miss?

Donald Trump Claims He’s Starting A ‘TRUTH’ Social Media Platform ‘To Stand Up To The Tyranny Of Big Tech’ was originally published on newsone.com