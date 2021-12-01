Baltimore County Police Officer Shoots At Driver Trying To Flee Traffic Stop

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police confirmed that one of their officers opened fire on a person trying to flee a traffic stop.

The officer was trying to stop the driver on the 6900 block of Blanche Road near the Fallstaff Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road. Police said the driver tried leaving the scene, repeatedly hitting an officer’s car with his SUV.

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver has since been arrested. There’s no word on if he was injured in the shooting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

