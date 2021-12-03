National
Plumber Finds Cash, Checks Hidden In Wall Of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After $600K Burglary

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Five hundred envelopes of checks and cash were discovered by a plumber behind a loose toilet at Lakewood Church on November 10, adding another layer to a 2014 story where someone burglarized $600,000 from the church.

A local Houston morning show caller relayed the information about the discovery, shocked at the findings.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

Inside the envelopes? Cash and plenty of checks. The plumber decided to inform his supervisor of the discovery.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” he added.

The news of the discovery comes after it was reported that the Houston Police Department has yet to close the now seven-year-old case regarding the missing $600,000. It’s unclear how much money was found in the wall, but a Lakewood representative confirmed the discovery of the funds during repairs.

Plumber Finds Cash, Checks Hidden In Wall Of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After $600K Burglary  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Joel Osteen

