Man Kills Girlfriend Then Kills Ex-Wife In Columbia

Crime Scene

More killings have rocked the city of Baltimore, this time leaving more kids parentless.

A woman was found shot dead in her Federal Hill home, after being murdered by her boyfriend, 44-year-old Rajaee Shareef Black.

Shortly thereafter, the man traveled to Columbia, MD to shoot his ex-wife, 42-year-old Wendy Natalie Black. Prior to attacking and killing his ex-wife, the suspect went live on social media to explain that he killed his pregnant girlfriend and was about to kill his ex-wife.

In the video, he explained that he was having custody issues with one (ex-wife) and that his girlfriend threatened to take their baby away from him as well.

Before Howard County Police could arrive on the scene, he shot his ex-wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Man Kills Girlfriend Then Kills Ex-Wife In Columbia

