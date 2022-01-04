News
George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In Houston Home

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.

Emergency scene traffic diversion

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

We’re sad to report that tragedy has yet again struck the family of George Floyd, the African-American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020.

Just two very short and trying years later, a four-year-old girl named Arianna Delane was identified by news outlets as the niece of Floyd and a victim of gun violence. According to Click2Houston.com, the child was shot Saturday (Jan 1) at her apartment on the south side of Houston, and authorities are still searching for the person or individuals who fired multiple times into the home.

Four adults and two children – including Arianna – were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The girl was shot in the torso.

Arianna was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle, and underwent surgery, authorities said. Her most recent condition was listed as stable.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit,” Derrick Delane, the girl’s father, said. “I [saw] the blood, the bleeding, and I grabbed her… She’s healing very fast. The last time I checked on her she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great.”

According to Derrick, Arianna is still in the hospital, recovering from a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.

Police still urge anyone with information in the case to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Close