Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

Regina King has released a statement on her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr.'s death, telling the media that her family is "devastated."

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
amfAR Gala Arrivals - The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by apparent suicide. He was 26 years old and just had a birthday last Wednesday. The news of Alexander Jr.’s passing broke last night, and shortly after, King released a statement on the tragic news.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”Alexander Jr. was the actresses’ only child whom she shared with her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr. King and Alexander Sr. separated in 2007.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 51-year-old actress was never shy about expressing her love for her son in the media, repeatedly calling him her biggest source of pride and inspiration. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Since the news broke, fans have shared heartfelt tributes across social media of the actress sharing her deepest love for her son, like this montage of the many times King told the world how much he meant to her.

Ian was also never shy about expressing his love for his mother and wrote her the sweetest birthday tribute last year on her 50th birthday, posting a loving photo of the two with a heartfelt caption. “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta,” he wrote. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Our hearts and prayers go out to Regina King and the King family.
Don’t miss… 
At Last! Actress Regina King Is Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Regina King

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close