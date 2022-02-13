Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch]

Before Super Bowl LVI kicked off between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Mary Mary took the stage to perform their rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Joined by the Young Orchestra of Los Angeles and Thomas Wilkins, Principal Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Erica and Tina Campbell shined in their hometown LA Rams colors in front of their hometown, Inglewood, California, and the world.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The hymn, written by James Weldon Johnson, has been used in the NFL since 2021. The song was used as prominently used during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
In case you missed it, check out their full performance of the iconic “Black National Anthem” at SoFi Stadium.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Lyrics)
Lift every voice and sing,
’Til earth and heaven ring,
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;
Let our rejoicing rise
High as the listening skies,
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,
Let us march on ’til victory is won.
Stony the road we trod,
Bitter the chastening rod,
Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;
Yet with a steady beat,
Have not our weary feet
Come to the place for which our fathers died.
We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,
We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,
Out from the gloomy past,
’Til now we stand at last
Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.
God of our weary years,
God of our silent tears,
Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;
Thou who has by Thy might
Led us into the light,
Keep us forever in the path, we pray.
Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,
Lest our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;
Shadowed beneath Thy hand,
May we forever stand,
True to our God,
True to our native land.
Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI
Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI
1. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 1 of 10
2. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 2 of 10
3. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 3 of 10
4. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 4 of 10
5. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 5 of 10
6. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 6 of 10
7. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 7 of 10
8. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 8 of 10
9. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVISource:imericacampbell.com 9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 10 Times A Nominee: Denzel Washington’s Macbeth Performance Could Add An Oscar To His Collection
- Fans React: Minnie Mouse Gets A New Look Ahead of Women’s History Month and Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary
- New Movies Dropping Every Week: Netflix Debuted Its 2022 Movie Preview Trailer [Video]
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com