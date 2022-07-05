Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ONE OF US

When we face hardship in life we can often feel like nobody really relates to what we are going through. Sometimes people cannot see beyond their own situation to know how to help. Perhaps you have been in a situation where you didn’t really know how to help a friend who was going through a really tough time.

We need to be reminded that Jesus knew what it was like to be human. He didn’t come as a god among men; he came in human form. This means he experienced physical things like hunger and tiredness, as well as emotions like sadness and excitement. If anyone knows about suffering, it is Jesus. If you are feeling like you need empathy for your situation, look to him; he understands.

Scripture:

Philippians 2:7 (NIV) Rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.

Prayer:

Jesus, thank you for experiencing humanity on earth, so you are able to completely understand my difficulties. You already know my circumstances, so I simply ask that I will sense your presence in my life, knowing that you care deeply for me.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – One of Us (July 5th) was originally published on praisedc.com