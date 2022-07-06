Local
9 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Maryland

According to recent data from the CDC, the State of Maryland is up to nine confirmed monkeypox cases. 

A DC vaccine clinic for Monkeypox on June 28 in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

“Extensive contact tracing has been conducted for all presumed cases and individuals identified as having close contact with the case-patients have been offered the opportunity to receive a vaccination through the appropriate provider, in accordance with the CDC recommendations,” said Chase Cook, Maryland Department of Health’s Deputy Director of Media Relations.

Last month, the White House announced the release of a limited number of vaccines to high-risk individuals.

“MDH stands prepared to receive those vaccines and is working with key partners in the state to deploy them,” Cook said.

