JAILHOUSE ROCK

Being thrown into prison for your faith is one of the hardest forms of persecution believers can face. It is worth nothing that despite the walls around them, Paul and Silas continued to praise God with praying and singing. It must have been loud enough for the other prisoners to hear them. Paul and Silas were able to be a witness in the most severe of circumstances.

We are light to the world and God uses us in many different ways. Perhaps you have had it tough lately, or maybe things are going very well. Either way, people are listening. Who are the prisoners around you that need to be set free by the love of Christ? Who needs to hear your prayers and singing? Can you trust that Gad is good wherever you are in life right now? He will give you strength to praise him at all times.

Scripture:

Acts 16:25 (NRSV) About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them.

Prayer:

Father God, thank you that you are with me in all circumstances. help me to remember that what I say and do can encourage others around me. Give me boldness to praise you as a witness to others.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Jailhouse Rock (July 6th) was originally published on praisedc.com