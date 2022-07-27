Praise Featured Video CLOSE

SHELTERED

Like an eagle, God shelters us beneath his wings from storms and attacks. The image is powerful, yet also tender. How wonderful it is to be tucked in, right up against him, absorbing his warmth.

Do you rest in this promise of protection, or do you struggle, always poking your head out to see what dangers await? Maybe you’ve even tried to leave the nest altogether and take care of yourself. If so, return to his side. Accept his protection.

Scripture:

Psalm 91:4 (NLT) He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection

Prayer:

Lord, you are my shelter. Thank you for providing me a safe, warm place to wait out life’s storms. Forgive me for the times I resist you, believing I can do it alone. Your wings are my armor, and they are mighty to save.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Sheltered (July 27th) was originally published on praisedc.com