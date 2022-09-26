Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: “Make The Most Of Every Day”

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make The Most Of Every Day.”

I want to tell you what I’m personally doing to keep my enthusiasm, upbeat, even at these challenging times. Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is say thank you, oh, yeah, I do. I say thank you God for another day. And then I take time to pray and give some praise to God for another day. And then I go to the bathroom, brush my teeth, and then I get something good in me, I’m not talking about food, but good thoughts and affirmations.

I feed my mind with the pure, the powerful and the positive. And then I get my body moving and get some exercise and I turn on the radio and listen to myself on radio on a praise network. And then I get going.

I get going about all the other things and then I go to the office, and I talk to my staff and I say, Okay, we got to do our chant. I’m healthy, I’m wealthy, I’m happy, I’m home. I’m blessed and highly favored. And then I get productive, and I want you to do the same. I want you to be encouraged to make the most of every day because your day is a blessing. So make the most of this blessing.

