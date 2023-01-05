‘Last Year Was Not Easy’: Baltimore City Hosts Vigil For Lives Lost In 2022

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As a way to honor the hundreds of lives lost in 2022, Mayor Brandon Scott declared Jan. 4, 2023, as Baltimore’s Day of Remembrance.

The city hosted a vigil to honor those who have passed including COVID-19, fatal overdoses, suicide, and gun violence.

Community leaders and families shared the names of those who were victims of gun violence and prayed for change for the generations to come.

Check out the full hour-long vigil below:

“I think I speak for all of Baltimore when I say last year was not easy, this is the eighth consecutive year we had more than 300 homicides in our city,” said Mayor Scott.

In 2022, Baltimore recorded a total of 333 homicides and according to Baltimore Police, at least 21 of those victims were under 17.

Five days into 2023, seven children have been shot and two of them have died.

“This work will remain my top priority, and we will treat the violence for what it is a public health issue,” said Mayor Scott said.

