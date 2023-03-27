Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Longtime pastor of the Sharon Baptist Church and respected Man of God, Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn was called home last Sunday.

Since the announcement of his passing, many tributes, stories, and thoughtful encounters have flooded social media as his church members, family, and friends remember the beloved reverend.

Additionally, funeral arrangements have been announced for those who wish to pay their final respects:

“Rev. Dr. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Senior Pastor of The Sharon Baptist Church, will lie in state at the Sharon Baptist Church,1375 N.Stricker Street, on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 AM, with family visitation from 5-7 PM. On Saturday, April 1, the family will receive friends from 10-11 AM with the celebration of life to begin at 11AM. Interment to follow in the Arbutus Memorial Park.”

For those who will be unable to attend in person, the Celebration of Life will be live-streamed on the Funeral Home’s website which you can watch by clicking here.

