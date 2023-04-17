Baltimore police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in South Baltimore on Saturday night.
Investigators believe the child was shot with a possible assault rifle in the 2400 block of Maisel Court.
Police have not made public the child’s name. Officials say the boy was trying to run away when he was struck by bullets.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to authorities.
On Saturday night, police revealed that they did not know whether the boy was the intended target.
“We talk about weapons that are used in war, and should only be used in war, are being used on American streets—the streets of Baltimore,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “It is unnecessary, and it is absolutely wrong.”
The 12-year-old boy is the eighth juvenile to be killed in the city this year.
The post Police Searching For Suspect In Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Boy In South Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
