Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-18-23]

Published on April 18, 2023

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Zinnia Handmade Designs

Business Description: “Handcrafted accessories and apparel.”

Business Website: https://zinniahd.com/

Image Interiors

Business Description: “Make luxury a lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://shopimageinteriors.com/

Los Hermanos Tequila

Business Description: “Looking for a premium tequila that’s Black & Veteran-owned? Try Los Hermanos 1978, made right here in Baltimore.”

Business Website: https://www.tequilaloshermanos.com/

