The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a pause on Southwest Airline departures.
Earlier this morning, southwest reported “intermittent technology issues” which caused flights to be grounded nationwide.
At this time, 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.
The pause has been fully canceled.
Stay with us for any updates.
Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide appeared first on 92 Q.
