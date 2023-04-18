Local

Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide

Published on April 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
US-AVIATION-TRANSPORTATION

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

 

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a pause on Southwest Airline departures.

Earlier this morning, southwest reported “intermittent technology issues” which caused flights to be grounded nationwide.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

At this time, 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.

The pause has been fully canceled.

Stay with us for any updates. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines

Amid Southwest Cancellations, Nina Turner Blames Pete Buttigieg For Airlines’ Woes

Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport

The post Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Close