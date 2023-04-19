Baltimore City is encouraging residents to go green by offering a one-time 5% discount on their monthly water bill, Mayor Brandon Scott announced this week.
Residents need to sign up for paperless billing by Wednesday, May 31 to receive the discount.
Additionally, the discount is capped at $150 and will be applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.
Customers who have already enrolled in the Paperless Billing Program will automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.
“I encourage residents to go green by signing up for Paperless Water Billing, just in time for Earth Day,” said Mayor Scott. “This electronic billing incentive is part of our on-going commitment to offer residents an easier, more sustainable way to manage their monthly water bills and reduce paper usage to help sustain our environment.”
The post Here's How You Can Get A Discount On Your Water Bill In Baltimore City appeared first on 92 Q.
