There is a Family Circus cartoon where the son is asked to take out the garbage. The drawing then traces the tangled and erratic pathway between the boy and his final destination. He bounces over couches, through windows, under wheelbarrows, around trees, between siblings, all on the way to the curbside trash can.

Our lives can feel like this at times: unpredictable, illogical, and inconsistent. Changes in work, marriage, family, or church can make the road seem irrational, in even, and confusing. But God makes us the promise of a steadfast path when we keep his covenant. When we consider our lives through our limited human perspective, the path seems wavering. But the guidance of Jesus Christ is, in fact, steadfast!

Scripture:

Psalm 25:10 ESV All the paths of the Lord are steadfast love and faithfulness, for those who keep his covenant, and his testimonies.

Prayer:

God, you have chosen my path and set my feet upon it. I know it is a path of love and faithfulness. I trust you even in the refinement of my path. Though it might be uncomfortable at times, I still trust you because you are perfect and you are good.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – My Guide (May 11) was originally published on praisedc.com