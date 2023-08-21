NBA Star Steph Curry Puts On Show For UMBC Crowd & Student-Athletes

NBA superstar Steph Curry was in the Baltimore area and gave fans in the stands a show last week at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the campus of UMBC.
The four-time NBA champion was in the area last Thursday for his Stephen Curry Baltimore Showcase Live event.
According to the Baltimore Banner, Curry and Under Armour, the Baltimore-based athletic shoe and apparel company, are celebrating 10 years of partnership.
Check out more from his visit below!
