Paris Fashion Week
25 Looks We Love From Paris Fashion Week That Will Have You Turn The Walkway Into A Runway

Posted September 30, 2019

Personally, after NYFW, my favorite has always been Paris Fashion Week. The style out of Paris runs on two spectrums: perfectly tailored and effortless or avant garde and out there. It’s completely understandable, the matter of factness of Parisian culture to the influence of art and culture in the area, there is no surprise some of the best fashion comes out of Paris.

We are sharing with you the top 25 looks we loved on Black models from Paris Fashion Week. Keep on clicking to see Naomi Campbell and other  melanated models working it with style on the runway.

Which looks are your favorite? Share with us in the comment section!

25 Looks We Love From Paris Fashion Week That Will Have You Turn The Walkway Into A Runway was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

1. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

2. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

3. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

4. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

5. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

6. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

7. SAINT LAURENT

SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty

8. CHRISTIAN DIOR

CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty

9. CHRISTIAN DIOR

CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty

10. CHRISTIAN DIOR

CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty

11. CHRISTIAN DIOR

CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty

12. CHRISTIAN DIOR

CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty

13. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

14. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

15. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

16. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

17. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

18. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

19. DRIES VAN NOTEN

DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty

20. ISSEY MIYAKE

ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty

21. ISSEY MIYAKE

ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty

22. OFF-WHITE

OFF-WHITE Source:Getty

23. OFF-WHITE

OFF-WHITE Source:Getty

24. OFF-WHITE

OFF-WHITE Source:Getty

25. OFF-WHITE

OFF-WHITE Source:Getty
