5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old

We all have our favorite hymns and black gospel songs that many of us remember hearing and learning from our grandparents.
Hymns like Amazing Grace, At The Cross, Pass Me Not, and of course, many others, all of which remind of us our childhood and bring us back to the old church!
Check out these five songs that will never get old.
Tell us, what are your favorite hymns?
1. The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power Performed By First Baptist Church Of Glenarden
2. Praise Him Performed By Dr. E. Dewey Smith
3. Near The Cross Performed By Carlton Pearson
4. There’s A Leak In This Old Building Performed By LaShun Pace
5. Oh, How I Love Jesus Performed By Joshua Wingate & FAM