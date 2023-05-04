7 Black Dermatologists You Should Follow On Instagram

In the age of self-proclaimed beauty experts advising on social media, it pays to have professionals to turn to. This is why keeping a Black dermatologist close is the key to success. There are tons of influencers and tastemakers that are knowledgeable about various skin issues. However, with a surge of DIY treatments circulating your beauty feeds, you can do more harm to your skin than good. So, it’s best to cancel out the noise and focus on recommendations made by licensed Black dermatologists.
Although the field of dermatology is white-dominated, there is a growing number of Black dermatologists servicing the masses and spreading their knowledge online. And since there are many myths regarding Black skincare — from sunscreen being a non-factor to oily skin types avoiding moisturizer — it’s vital to entrust your skincare with a notable professional.
While some folks may not have the means to visit a dermatologist, social media comes in major clutch. Various Black dermatologists provide their advice on a wide range of topics along with product recommendations you can trust. Not to mention, some can help connect you with professionals in your area. Plus, some dermatologists even offer online Q&A sessions if you need more advice.
So, if you’re ready to ditch the TikTok beauty expert and get with the winning team, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of 7 Black dermatologists you must follow on Instagram. Do yourself and your skin a big favor and tap in. Trust us, your skin and your future beauty beats will thank you.
Happy browsing!
1. Dr. Hope MitchellSource:Instagram
First off, we have to start with Dr. Hope Mitchell. Not only is Dr. Mitchell a friend of Hello Beautiful, but she is someone we can always count on to provide top-of-the-line advice for our skincare woes. The board-certified dermatologist specializes in mole checks, skin cancer treatments, hair concerns, and more and currently has over 18,000 followers.
2. Dr. Naana BoakyeSource:Instagram
Next, we have Dr. Naana Boakye. Aside from being a trusted board-certified dermatologist, the beauty is the author of the bestselling book “Inside Out Beauty.” Dr. Boakye currently has 13,000 followers on Instagram and is an acne and skin of color specialist.
3. Dr. Adeline KikamSource:Instagram
Hello, Dr. Adeline! Most folks familiar with the doc know her as @brownskinderm on Instagram. Dr. Adeline currently has over 110,000 followers on Instagram and frequently contributes to various publications. She’s excellent at providing product recommendations that range from affordable to pricey, along with skincare tips for all skin types.
4. Dr. Corey HartmanSource:Instagram
Dr. Corey Hartman is another familiar face in the world of dermatology on Instagram. While Dr.Hartman is located in Alabama, he regularly shares useful advice on common skincare issues with product recommendations. He currently specializes in botox, fillers, and lasers and has a whopping 117,000 followers on Instagram. So, it’s easy to see why he’s such a hot commodity.
5. Dr. Alexis StephensSource:Instagram
If you have a deep affinity for dermaplaning, you may already be familiar with Dr. Alexis Stephens. She works out of Coral Springs, Florida, but it doesn’t stop her from sharing her expertise with folks on social media. Dr. Stephens specializes in pediatric and adult medical dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser, and cosmetic procedures.
6. Dr. Meena Singh
If you want all the tea on keeping your mane and skin in proper order, it’s worth following Dr. Meena Singh. The board-certified dermatologist does the Lord’s work by aiding patients with issues ranging from hair restoration, alopecia, hair transplants, and more.
7. Dr. Ife RodneySource:Instagram
Last but certainly not least, we have Dr. Ife Rodney. The board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist aid patients with skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment, skin rejuvenation and anti-aging, hair and scalp disorders, and general medical dermatology. So, if you’re looking for a term that can provide all-around expertise, Dr. Rodney is your girl.