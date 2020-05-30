Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch Helped Create”



Known as the “”the father of modern gospel music,” Andraé Crouch helped usher praise and worship to the mainstream. While he was crafting classics such as “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power“, “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory)” and “Soon and Very Soon,” Crouch was lending his pen and production to artists such as Stevie Wonder, El DeBarge, Michael Jackson and many more.

Artists like Bob Dylan, Barbara Mandrell, Paul Simon, and Elvis Presley have covered his music.

Crouch’s ear for music that could blend in with pop and mainstream acts was second to none. To give you an example, here are 5 songs you may or may not have known were written or produced by Crouch.

