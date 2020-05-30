The Great Debates_February 2020

Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch Helped Create”

Black Music Month
| 05.30.20
Dismiss
Andrae Crouch , Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch Helped Create”

Posted May 30, 2020


Known as the “”the father of modern gospel music,” Andraé Crouch helped usher praise and worship to the mainstream. While he was crafting classics such as “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power“, “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory)” and “Soon and Very Soon,” Crouch was lending his pen and production to artists such as Stevie Wonder, El DeBarge, Michael Jackson and many more.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Artists like Bob Dylan, Barbara Mandrell, Paul Simon, and Elvis Presley have covered his music.

Crouch’s ear for music that could blend in with pop and mainstream acts was second to none. To give you an example, here are 5 songs you may or may not have known were written or produced by Crouch.

Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch Helped Create”  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Tata Vega – Maybe God Is Trying To Tell You Something (Speak Lord)

Andraé Crouch co-wrote for the 1985 classic Color Purple starring Whoopi Goldberg

2. Michael Jackson “Man In The Mirror”

The Andraé Crouch Singers lent their vocals to this Michael Jackson Classic.

3. Elton John & Little Richard “The Power”

You can hear The Andraé Crouch Singers on this 1993 track with Elton John and the now Late Little Richard

4. Vanessa Bell Armstrong & Andraé Crouch “Shine On Me”

Andraé Crouch and the Andraé Crouch Singers along with Vanessa Bell Armstong crafted this classic that became the theme song for the NBC television show “Amen” starring Sherman Hemsley. The show ran from 1986 to 1991.

5. Madonna “Like A Prayer”

Who is the man behind the choir singing with Madonna on the title track to her 1989 album “Like A Prayer?” You guessed it: Andraé Crouch

BMM 2016
#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We…

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at…
06.03.20
5 items
#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We…

Today we shine a light on Gospel legend Dorothy Love Coates for Black Music Month.
06.03.20
5 items
Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch…

Known as the ""the father of modern gospel music," Andraé Crouch helped usher praise and worship to the mainstream.
06.01.20
John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music…

June is Black Music Month and we had the chance to ask Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee who would…
06.17.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise

Join our Detroit Praise Network text club for breaking news, exclusive contests, and more!  The Gospel industry is always evolving…
06.06.19
Black Music Month: Mahalia Jackson

Throughout her career, despite being asked repeatedly, Mahalia Jackson refused to sing secular music.
06.29.18
Black Music Month: Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin broke through in 1996 -- and has helped millions of others do the same through Faith and the…
06.19.18
Black Music Month: Rance Allen

The Rance Allen Group is known for their unique incorporation of rock and soul into traditional black gospel music and is one of…
06.14.18
Black Music Month: BeBe & CeCe Winans

BeBe & CeCe Winans have won numerous awards, including three Grammys, nine Dove Awards, and two NAACP Image Awards.
06.11.18
Black Music Month: Mary Mary

Mary Mary, comprised of sisters Erica Atkins-Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell, was formed in 1998. The duo has sold over 8…
06.10.18
Photos
Close