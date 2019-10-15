CLOSE
Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood

Posted October 15, 2019

Elle Women in Hollywood is a gathering of celebs in the industry who are brought together by Elle Magazine to celebrate being women! It’s an empowering event that brings out Hollywoods heavy hitters. For 2019, the cover star is Zendaya. It was cute to see her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid come out in support as well as women like Indya Moore and Janet Mock in attendance and representing Black, trans women. The event was held in Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

We called out our favorite beauty and fashion looks from the event. Keep on clicking to see the best looks!

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Elle Magazine cover star Zendaya showed up looking sleek with this natural makeup.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

She wore Spring/Summer 2020 Peter Do.

3. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

Actress Jameela Jamil donned a rosy red lip and silvery cat eye for Elle Women in Hollywood.

4. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

In Azzaro.

5. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

The Euphoria actress, Storm Reid rocked braids to Elle Women In Hollywood.

6. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

Storm Reid went for a hip menswear vibe on the carpet.

7. JANET MOCK

JANET MOCK Source:Getty

Janet Mock is shining with this pink metallic eye and copper lip.

8. JANET MOCK

JANET MOCK Source:Getty

We’re so here for the oversized bowtie!

9. INDYA MOORE

INDYA MOORE Source:Getty

Pose actress Indya Moore looked great in this gray plum lip. Her metallic eye is stunning.

10. INDYA MOORE

INDYA MOORE Source:Getty

In Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017.

