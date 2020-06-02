The Great Debates_February 2020

#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We Can Use Today [Listen]

Black Music Month
| 06.02.20
Dismiss
Black Music Month , Dorothy Love Coates
HomeBlack Music Month

#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We Can Use Today [Listen]

Posted June 2, 2020

Dorothy Love Coates At SummerStage

Source: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty

Today we shine a light on Gospel legend Dorothy Love Coates for Black Music Month. Coates, along with the Original Gospel Harmonettes, rose to stardom in the 1950s. Her singing style was even inspired legends like Little Richard and Mavis Staples. However, during her “retirement” from music, Coates became active in the Civil Rights movement, working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She also was a staunch opponent of the Vietnam War.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Coates was not one to sit on the sidelines. Along with her work in the Civil Rights era, Coates openly criticized the exploitative treatment that she and other gospel singers received from people in the Gopsel music Industry.

So for Black Music Month, it’s only fitting to give you 5 Dorothy Love Coates songs we can use today. Enjoy and be blessed.

#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We Can Use Today [Listen]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

BMM 2016
#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We…

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at…
06.03.20
5 items
#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We…

Today we shine a light on Gospel legend Dorothy Love Coates for Black Music Month.
06.03.20
5 items
Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch…

Known as the ""the father of modern gospel music," Andraé Crouch helped usher praise and worship to the mainstream.
06.01.20
John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music…

June is Black Music Month and we had the chance to ask Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee who would…
06.17.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise

Join our Detroit Praise Network text club for breaking news, exclusive contests, and more!  The Gospel industry is always evolving…
06.06.19
Black Music Month: Mahalia Jackson

Throughout her career, despite being asked repeatedly, Mahalia Jackson refused to sing secular music.
06.29.18
Black Music Month: Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin broke through in 1996 -- and has helped millions of others do the same through Faith and the…
06.19.18
Black Music Month: Rance Allen

The Rance Allen Group is known for their unique incorporation of rock and soul into traditional black gospel music and is one of…
06.14.18
Black Music Month: BeBe & CeCe Winans

BeBe & CeCe Winans have won numerous awards, including three Grammys, nine Dove Awards, and two NAACP Image Awards.
06.11.18
Black Music Month: Mary Mary

Mary Mary, comprised of sisters Erica Atkins-Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell, was formed in 1998. The duo has sold over 8…
06.10.18
Photos
Close