Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The YearsSource:Getty
Since Jada Pinkett Smith debuted on the scene in the very early 90s, she’s been giving us hair lewks. From blunt cuts, to blonde waves and long tendrils, braids in between, she keeps us on our feet with each new do. We dug in the crates to find her best hair moments. Happy scrolling.