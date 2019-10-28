CLOSE
Kanye West , LeCrae
Faith-Fueled: 6 Memorable Mainstream Collaborations With Gospel Artists

Posted October 28, 2019

Bringing Gospel into other music genres may sound far-fetched. But with artists like Kanye West and Chance The Rapper sharing their religious sides, it is seeming to be less taboo. Through the years some artists have crossed over and created great collaborations with artists outside the gospel community. Here are 6 songs that changed the game in Gospel/Mainstream collaborations.

1. Kierra Sheard Feat. Missy Elliott- “Don’t Judge Me”

2. Tasha Cobbs feat. Nicki Minaj- “I’m Getting Ready”

3. Mali Music feat. A$AP Ferg- “Beautiful”

4. Koryn Hawthorne feat. Roshon Fegan- “Won’t He Do It”

5. Lecrae feat. Ty Dolla $ign- “Blessings”

6. J. Moss feat. Faith Evans “You Make Me Feel”

