Bringing Gospel into other music genres may sound far-fetched. But with artists like Kanye West and Chance The Rapper sharing their religious sides, it is seeming to be less taboo. Through the years some artists have crossed over and created great collaborations with artists outside the gospel community. Here are 6 songs that changed the game in Gospel/Mainstream collaborations.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Faith-Fueled: 6 Memorable Mainstream Collaborations With Gospel Artists was originally published on praiseindy.com