Traci Braxton, the singer, and member of the famous Braxton Family passed away on Friday (March 11th) after a bout with cancer. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surrant gave a statement to TMZ saying “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
The Braxton family released a statement on the passing of Traci saying:
“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.
Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.
We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.
We are family forever.
Love,
The Braxton Family”
Braxton joined Urban One for the first-ever Urban One Honors celebration. We remember Traci and take a look back at some of our favorite photos.
Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. 2018 Urban One Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton attends 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
2. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Traci Braxton with the men of Omega Psi Phi.
3. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography
Braxton is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
4. 2018 Urban One Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Traci Braxton and Cathy Hughes attend 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
5. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
6. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
7. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Traci Braxton and Cliff Jones attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
8. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) April Ryan, Jawn Murray and Traci Braxton attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
9. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Jawn Murray and Traci Braxton attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
10. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Traci Braxton attends 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
11. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Traci Braxton attends 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
12. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Janine Brunson, April Ryan, Jawn Murray and Traci Braxton attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
13. 2018 Urban One Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton attends 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
14. 2018 Urban One Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton attends 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)