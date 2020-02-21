Tamron Hall, geriatric pregnancy, Instagram, motherhood, talk show, baby bump, Moses
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Posted February 21, 2020

ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1

Source: Jeff Neira / Getty

What a difference a few years can make!

Tamron Hall went from NBC Today host and MSNBC news anchor to walking away from all that to becoming mother and wife.

In May, she debuted her bundle of joy Moses for the first time in PEOPLE Magazine.

Awwww…isn’t he adorable?

Since then, Tamron has a hit daytime talk show and her baby boy has been growing! This is from last month!

 

And there they are on the March 2020 cover of Parents Magazine:

 

So to celebrate her new show to her beautiful bundle of joy, here are Tamron and Moses both living their best lives on the ‘Gram!

We couldn’t be happier for her!

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

View this post on Instagram

Question... Baby Shower or Sip & See? #BabyOnBoard

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

