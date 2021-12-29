Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City.

The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month.

Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House

Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie.

Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia

The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10.

Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.”

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

