KIRK FRANKLIN UNVEILS BRAND NEW SINGLE “TRY LOVE”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

New York, NY (August 25, 2023) – Today, 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter and artist, Kirk Franklin, debuted his latest song, “Try Love.” “Try Love “is the second single from Franklin’s upcoming album, Father’s Day, which will release on October 6, 2023. The track is the follow up to the album’s lead single, “All Things.”

Written and produced by Franklin, “Try Love” is a feel-good, mid-tempo anthem. The song makes listeners bob their heads while encouraging them to choose love and peace when facing life’s challenges to exemplify God’s everlasting love. The music video, which premiered today on BET Gospel, BET Her and BET Soul, reinforces the theme of the song, showing people of different ages, races and backgrounds reaching out to and connecting with one another.

In addition to his new music, Franklin hosted the Exodus Music and Arts Festival in May in Irving, TX. Having co-headlined the wildly successful Kingdom Tour with Maverick City Music in 2022, he will embark on The Reunion Tour alongside The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett on September 28, 2023. Also, The One, the dating series that he and his wife Tammy Franklin co-host and co-executive producer, is currently airing on TV One.

Listen to “Try Love” at https://KirkFranklin.lnk.to/trylove1PR and watch the music video at https://youtu.be/ITAhCE9O_lA.

ABOUT KIRK FRANKLIN:

Kirk Franklin is a 19-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer. After more than 30 years of countless hits and success at bridging Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop music together, Franklin continuously creates a sonic compass for everyday culture and curates a moment whenever and however he can to keep the message of the Gospel moving forward. With epic collaborations with artists including Mariah Carey, Khalid, Lil’ Baby, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Michael Jackson and Wyclef Jean, Franklin’s impact doesn’t just stop at the charts. He works to promote the growth and development of young artists by hosting a summer camp for aspiring artists and musicians called Camp Lotus. And he supports non-profit organizations including, Compassion International and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While Franklin is committed to helping the community, he is also passionate about making sure that Gospel music continues to reach new heights and larger audiences. In March 2023, Franklin made history by spending 100 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters chart and becoming the first artist to reach the 100-week milestone on any Billboard songwriters chart. In addition to music, Franklin has his own channel, Kirk Franklin’s Praise, on SiriusXM and has executive produced several film and television projects including Kingdom Business on BET and Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas and Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas on Lifetime.

KIRK FRANKLIN UNVEILS BRAND NEW SINGLE “TRY LOVE” was originally published on praiserichmond.com