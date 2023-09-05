BCPS has announced all athletic games and practices will be canceled on Tuesday, September 5, due to the extreme heat forecasted.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
All indoor games and matches will proceed as scheduled.
The school system said all teams are encouraged to practice indoors.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore County Public Schools Cancels All Outside Games & Practices Due To Tuesday’s Heat appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore County Public Schools Cancels All Outside Games & Practices Due To Tuesday’s Heat was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces "The Hope Revival" Tour
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Maryland Minimum Wage Rises To $12.50 Per Hour