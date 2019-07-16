Maurette’s Tip For Tuesday – Blessings On Blessings!

I love the song by Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy, “Blessings on Blessings”! It is an upbeat reminder to believers that God is able to give us blessings on blessings on blessings!

And not just blessings to hoard, but blessings so that we can be a blessing to someone else. Be open to the process! Be open to how He chooses to bless you! Know that what He has for you is for you! Seek Him first!

And when He blesses you, don’t forget to thank Him! Praise God!

Matthew 6:33 KJV – But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

