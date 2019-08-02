CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.

SWIM-WORLD-WOMEN-2019

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

Simone Manuel, the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming, continues to break records.

This time around, she has become the first woman to take home a whopping seven medals at one single World Championships.

According to SwimSwam.com, on July 26  in Tokyo, Manuel won four golds and three silvers throughout the week, including being the first American woman to win the 50 and 100 freestyle last Sunday. In addition, the 23-year-old Houston native was on the “winning mixed 4×100 medley relay, then took silver on the women’s 4×200 free relay and 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Despite breaking records, a humble Simone wrote On Twitter: “By no means was this a perfect meet, but that’s okay. I had to bounce back from adversity and trust in God’s plan. Failure isn’t final IF you stay the course and keep fighting. I’m pretty dang proud of myself. All glory to God. Always an honor to be a part of Team USA.”

In an interview with ESPN, Simone stressed that by “being in the water” she is an example to other African-Americans.

“Me being in the water kind of hopefully inspires them to say, ‘Hey, I want to join swim lessons and I want to learn how to swim.”

Congrats Simone! Hope to see you back in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics!

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Simone Manuel

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
Mass Shootings Expose Which Presidential Candidates Don’t Support…

The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
08.06.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…

He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
08.05.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…

The California Senator took a blow.
08.02.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close