CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gospel Singer C West Ties The Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for gospel singer C West who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Soriano-West. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The two wed earlier this month in a suburb outside of Atlanta, then traveled to Montego Bay, Jamaica for their honeymoon to celebrate the nuptials. 

View this post on Instagram

Mr. & Mrs. West

A post shared by C West (@therealcwest) on

To further commemorate the moment, C West — who met Katie in 2016 — released an acoustic ballad about his future with his new bride titled “West.” 

“I wrote this song to express my love for Katie,” he says. “I’ve always told her that she doesn’t have to change anything about herself because she is already perfect for me. As we grew deeper in love, I realized that I did want her to change one thing: her last name. In the creative process of creating this song, I wanted to do a play on words with my last name, but I really struggled. I sat down and I asked God to help me write a song about her and that’s when it all began to come together. Katie reminds me of a beautiful sunset. It rises in the east and it sets in the west. This song is about settling down.” 

View this post on Instagram

I can’t wait to share our story with you guys one day. It definitely wasn’t a perfect one. God’s just really amazing. ⁣ ⁣ Instagram is such an incredible platform to connect with people all over the world. However, it can be kind of deceiving to see someone’s highlights and assume they have it all together. ⁣ ⁣ Well, we don’t. We are just two imperfect people chasing after perfect love together. We are Children of the most High God learning and growing in His Love. 💜⁣ ⁣ I want to encourage you with this today…⁣ You are fully known & deeply loved by Abba. ⁣ There is no pressure to be anything or anyone but a son or a daughter. Let Papa wrap you in his love where you are right now because he’s closer than you think. ⁣ Love you brothers and sisters. We are all in this walk together.

A post shared by KATIE WEST ♥ (@kaitlynbwest) on

 

We’re looking forward to seeing more from the newly married couple, as they already have a joint Instagram account: @TheCartieCrew.

Congrats to the Wests! 

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
10 photos

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gospel Singer C West Ties The Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

C West , relationships , wedding

Videos
Latest
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close