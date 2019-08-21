via BlackAmericaWeb:

We all know that LeToya was a member of Destiny’s Child and she was just 19 years old when firced out of the group. Having spent almost all of her childhood in show business, the Houston native admits that she was unsure of what to do with her life.

CLICK HERE to read full story.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God was originally published on www.praisecleveland.com