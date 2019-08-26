CLOSE
Famed Evangelist Accused of Preying on Interns

Controversial evangelist Todd Bentley is accused of having a “perverse sexual addiction” that has driven him to prey on interns.

Those allegations, coming from Stephen Powell, Bentley’s former protégé at Fresh Fire USA. In a lengthy Facebook post last Thursday (August 22), Powell, citing person and reported testimony, said Bentley “has an appetite for a variety of sexual sins, including both homosexual and heterosexual activity.”

He also said his actions have been covered up by his wife, Jessa, as well as other Christian leaders associated with Fresh Fire USA.

“Down through the years, Todd [Bentley] has made sexual advances toward (and in some cases engaged in sexual sin with) a number of different men and women outside his marriage, many of them interns and/or students under his leadership care in the church,” Powell alleged.

Powell referenced testimony from a male intern who claimed in 2013 that Bentley offered to pay him $1,000 if he allowed him to perform oral sex on him.

Source: Christian Post

