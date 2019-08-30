CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold Breaks His Silence

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."

Elonte McDowell was chocked, held to the ground and tased by Dekalb County, Georgia police. Thankfully, he survived. However, he is now speaking out about his horrific experience.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

McDowell admits to having cannabis on him but told ABC he want too far, “This is what some police officers do and you have to put a stand on it.”

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

He continued, “If your fellow officer or fellow mate is doing something incorrect you need to be like, Hey! You guys just tased him or you’re choking him. Stop that… It’s not okay. It needs to get out there. It happened one too many times. This happens every day.”

See the video below:

In the viral video, you can hear McDowell say, “I can’t breathe …Record this, babe. Record this.” He is hit with a stun gun while he is being chocked.

His girlfriend Alyssa Retuerto, who is recording, says, “Oh my God, what the f— are you doing that for? He’s in a f*****g choke hold and you just tased him? For what? For what.”

Retuerto repeatedly says, “Baby, baby, I love you so much.”

In a deeply disturbing moments, the officer who is nearly killing him, smacks his face and says, “You’re OK, big boy. It’s a nice fake.”

He then turns his anger to Retuerto, yelling, “back up, don’t impede my investigation.” An off camera an officer says, “Do you not understand that I have a dog in my hand and he will bite you” and another says “get a hold of her.”

At one point, she says, “I just want to make sure he has a pulse.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

See the video below:

According to a statement by the DeKalb Police Department, they claim “felony amount of cannabis was found,” and “McDowell attempted to flee…Officers attempted to restrain McDowell, who continued to resist.”

The statement also added, “The DeKalb Police Department is reviewing all available video footage and statements regarding the use of force in this incident.”

Sounds like this “review” will end up in more officer facing no punishment, even the chokehold was banned in Illinois four years ago.

Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold Breaks His Silence was originally published on newsone.com

Georgia

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
08.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close