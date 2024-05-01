Listen Live
Entertainment

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

kirk franklin samples - Kirk Franklin Pop-Up Live Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kirk Franklin samples simply do not miss! As a music mogul who has created and produced chart-topping hits for nearly three decades, his music remains timeless – creating a strong sense of nostalgia and worship.

Attending a Christian school in the early 90’s, it was normal hearing ‘Melodies from Heaven,’ ‘Revolution,’ and everything in between on repeat throughout the day. As a young girl, I appreciated this new age gospel music. It would take me almost twenty plus years to realize that some of my favorite tracks by Kirk, also happened to use samples by some iconic Hip-Hop and R&B artists from back in the day. Sampling artists such as Scarface, Patrice Rushen, and the iconic Funkadelic, mixing the undertones of secular music with the words of worship was something that was seldomly done back then, but perfectly executed by Franklin.

Through fusing popular genres of music, Kirk Franklin’s style of sampling remains unmatched through the creation of literal ‘melodies from heaven.’ Beyond the technical aspect of his musical craft, he has a way of breaking down barriers by drawing in music lovers from all walks of life. Kirk Franklin was, and still, remains the epitome of the future of gospel music. He took two popular things (gospel music and mainstream music) and fused them together to create something bigger that would glorify God at the end of the day, further proving that the genre can and will continue to evolve.

Below are 9 Kirk Franklin samples birthed from some of the most timeless musical masterpieces of our time.

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Why We Sing (1993)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “His Eye Is on the Sparrow by Ethel Waters (1952)

2. Melodies From Heaven (1996)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné! (1993)

3. Stomp Remix (1997)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “One Nation Under A Groove” by Funkadelics (1978)

4. Revolution (1998)

Source:YouTube

“Mo Money, Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Puff Daddy, Mase, and Kelly Price (1997)

5. Gonna Be A Lovely Day (1998)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers (1977)

6. Imagine Me (2005)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Stranger” by L.T.D.

7. Looking For You (2005)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Haven’t You Heard” by Patrice Rushen (1979)

8. I Smile (1997)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Smile” by Scarface ft. 2PAC and Johnny P (1997)

9. Wanna Be Happy (2015)

Source:YouTube

Sample: “Tired of Being Alone” by Al Green (1971)

Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

4 items
Pop Culture

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 items
Style & Fashion

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Lifestyle

Activities You Can Do With Your Friends To Grow Closer to God

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close