Jekalyn Carr Announces Long Awaited New Self-Titled Album! New Album out Friday, October 20th

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 (Atlanta, GA) — GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award winning Jekalyn Carr announces her new self-titled album, JEKALYN, due via WayNorth Music. JEKALYN is preceded by the Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, “I Believe God,” and is due in stores and online Friday, October 20, 2023.

JEKALYN, is full of inspiration, faith filled messages, encouragement, empowerment with each lyric bringing excitement, freedom, and restoration into the listeners atmosphere. Jekalyn Carr delivers a timeless album that shows maturity and defines the elevation of Jekalyn’s faith that has inspired people for years and, as it will continue for years to come. The self-titled, JEKALYN, marks Carr’s first-full release in four years.

Currently, Carr is currently nominated for a 54th GMA Dove Award for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year with her collaboration “New Day” (Word Entertainment) with Blanca.

Carr starred in the Universal Pictures’ Will Packer produced film, PRAISE THIS, as “KiKi.” Carr received rave reviews for providing comic relief as her portrayal as the ghetto-fabulous choir member. Jekalyn Carr continues to expand her brand with offerings under her-all new, JEKALYN BEAUTY, collection. Jekalyn Carr can also be heard during the midday on Radio One’s Atlanta affiliate Praise 102.5 as the host of her radio show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show” which airs Monday-Friday 10am-3pm EST.

