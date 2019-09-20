CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds To Governor Hogan In Letter

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

During a visit to Baltimore on Wednesday evening, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he was directing Attorney General Brian Frosh to prosecute more violent crime cases in Baltimore City and asking Maryland State Police to execute more high-priority warrants for violent offenders.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

In a letter  to Gov. Hogan Thursday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was “stunned’ by the plan, which she said she first heard of through media reports.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:WMAR2news

 

Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds To Governor Hogan In Letter was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close