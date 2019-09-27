CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self Before Marriage

It was a moment.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Many 90s T.V. babies will always love Tia and Tamera Mowry for their hit sitcom Sister, Sister. Since the show ended in 1999, some things have remained the same with the two stars, while other things have definitely changed.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

On Tamera’s end, she’s still managed to maintain a wholesome image, but in a grown, sophisticated way. Don’t get me wrong, Tia still makes content with family in mind (shout out to Family Reunion on Netflix), but Tamera tends to lean on the conservative side when it comes to ideals such as saving it before marriage and creating a family unit.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

However, whatever conservative veil Tamera might have was lifted on an episode of The Real this week. In one segment, which featured guest host Amanda Seales, Tamera discussed how she learned about pleasure before she met her husband Adam Housley.

“I’m really embarrassed,” Tamera started before Loni Love shouted, “Hit me!”

Then Tamera went into it:

“So as you know, I’ve waited a really long time to have sex. But the thing is, is I knew what I liked and what I wanted because I can remember reading a magazine, actually it was ESSENCE, and it was about you know, sex education, pleasing yourself, and knowing what pleases you and what you like. So even though I wasn’t having sex I knew what I liked so I was in touch with myself. So, you know, once I got married with Adam and all of that, I knew what I wanted.”

Well, alright Miss Mowry-Housley.

Loni then pointed out that knowing what pleases you is important “because a lot of women don’t know what an orgasm is.”

Tamera responded by further explaining, “You learn about the g-spot, obviously. Learn how to find it. Mhm. Then you learn that you can have an orgasm two ways. One outside and then penetration. So once I knew where those spots were I was like…I swear to God I’m so embarrassed. You know, when Adam and I got together I was like ‘No, no, no babe, oh right here, right here’ and he liked that. That honesty, you guys, we’ve been married for almost nine years. He always pleases me first. I’m always first.”

Peep Tamera’s sex education below.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Back in 2013, Tamera revealed that she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 29.

“I don’t know how to explain this. I’m religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity,” she said. “You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married.”

Now the mother of two is happily married to journalist Adam Housley, and she’s letting him know what she wants and how she wants it.

We not mad Tamera!

Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self Before Marriage was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

marriage , relationships , Tamera Mowry-Housely

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow…

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is…
09.30.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…

The former 'Sister, Sister' star gets into the details.
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…

A horrible incident involving a sixth-grader at a Northern Virginia Christian school has sparked outrage across the country. Three sixth-grade…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close