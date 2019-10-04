CLOSE
Brad Pitt Reveals He No Longer Identifies As Atheist

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'The Lost City Of Z' - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars has given Brad Pitt a huge platform to share his beliefs.

Over the years, Pitt has been very open about his religious beliefs including a long period where the actor identified as an “atheist”.

Well now it appears he has had a change of heart and blames his “rebellious” spirit for the controversial title.

Pitt explained to GQ in the magazine’s October issue:

“Oh, man, I’ve gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times. And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough. And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in…I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we’re all connected.”

What do you think about Pitt’s revelation? Let us know in the comments and tell us if your belief in Christ has ever wavered.

SOURCE: Christian Post

Brad Pitt Reveals He No Longer Identifies As Atheist  was originally published on getuperica.com

