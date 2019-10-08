CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Matthew 25:21

Open Bible on Gold Background

Source: duckycards / Getty

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s memory scripture:

Matthew 25:21 (KJV) – His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many htings: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.

    

